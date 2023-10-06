Manic Street Preachers and Suede announce co-headline tour of British and Irish castles, colleges and parks

Manic Street Preachers and Suede are teaming up for a UK co-headlining tour next summer.

The two iconic British bands will launch the tour at Llangollen in Wales on 28th June 28, and take in shows in Dublin, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Manchester and Leeds takes in some of the UK and Ireland’s premier outdoor venues including Manchester’s Castlefield Bowl and Cardiff Castle before wrapping up the trek at London’s Alexandra Palace Park on July 18.

The dates are as follows:

Jun 28: Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod*
Jul 2: Dublin Trinity College, Ireland **
Jul 5: Cardiff Castle *
Jul 10 Edinburgh Castle *
Jul 12: Manchester Castlefield Bowl *
Jul 13 Leeds Millenium Square **
Jul 18 London Alexandra Palace Park **

* Manic Street Preachers close the show
** Suede close the show

The two bands toured the US together in 2022.

Suede also have shows in England in December. Their Autofiction tour will call at:

Dec 9: Eastbourne, Winter Gardens
Dec 10: Lincoln, Engine Shed
Dec 11: Portsmouth, Guildhall
Dec 13: Wolverhampton, The Halls 
Dec 15: London, Electric Brixton
Dec 16: London, Electric Brixton
Dec 17: London, Electric Brixton

