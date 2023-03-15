Måneskin announce massive Rush! world tour

Måneskin have announced a world tour in support of of their third album Rush! The Italian sensations' latest adventures will begin on September 3 at the EXPO Plaza in Hanover, Germany, and come to giddy climax at the AO Arena in Manchester, UK, on December 19.

Inbetween, the quartet will circle the globe, playing arenas in The US, Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Australia, Singapore, Japan and Ireland.

The new dates are in addition to the band's ongoing Loud Kids tour, which has shifted over 500,000 tickets, and a five-date run of Italian stadium shows in July that includes a pair of shows at Rome's Olympic Stadium and another pair at Milan's giant San Siro.

Tickets for the US shows will go on general sale at 10am on Thursday, March 23 via Ticketmaster. (opens in new tab)

Tomorrow (March 16) Måneskin wiull be streaming a live version of Baby Said the Rush! album from Paris via their Facebook page (opens in new tab).

Måneskin: Rush! tour 2023

Sep 03: Hanover EXPO Plaza, Germany

Sep 06: Nancy Open Air, France

Sep 21: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Sep 23: Columbia Merriweather Post Pavilion, MD

Sep 25: Boston TD Garden, MA

Sep 27: Toronto Scotiabank Arena , ON

Sep 29: Chicago Allstate Arena, IL

Oct 01: Detroit Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, MI

Oct 03: Nashville Nashville Municipal Auditorium, TN

Oct 06: Irving The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, TX

Oct 10: Los Angeles Kia Forum, CA

Oct 13: Oakland Oakland Arena, CA

Oct 15: Vancouver Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre, BC

Oct 20: Mexico City Palacio De Los Deportes, Mexico

Oct 24: Bogotá Movistar Arena, Colombia

Oct 27: Santiago Estadio Bicentenario La Florida, Chile

Oct 29: Buenos Aires Movistar Arena, Argentina

Nov 01:Rio de Janeiro Qualistage, Brazil

Nov 03: San Paulo Espaço Unimed, Brazil

Nov 20: Brisbane BCEC, QLD

Nov 22: Sydney Hordern Pavilion, NSW

Nov 23: Melbourne Margaret Court Arena, VIC

Nov 25: Adelaide AEC Theatre, SA

Nov 27: Singapore

Dec 02: Tokyo, Japan

Dec 03: Tokyo, Japan

Dec 07: Kobe, Japan

Dec 14: Dublin 3 Arena, Ireland

Dec 19: Manchester AO Arena, UK

Måneskin: Loud Kids tour 2023

Mar 17: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy

Mar 20: Firenze Nelson Mandela Forum, Italy

Mar 21: Firenze Nelson Mandela Forum, Italy

Mar 24: Roma Palazzo dello Sport, Italy

Mar 25: Roma Palazzo dello Sport, Italy

Mar 28: Napoli Palapartenope, Italy

Mar 29: Napoli Palapartenope, Italy

Mar 31: Bari Palaflorio, Italy

Apr 03: Milano Mediolanum Forum, Italy

Apr 04: Milano Mediolanum Forum, Italy

Apr 06: Milano Mediolanum Forum, Italy

Apr 11: Barcelona Palau Saint Jordi, Spain

Apr 26: Zurich Switzerland Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Apr 28: Wien Austria Wiener Statdhalle, Austria

Apr 30: Esch-sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg

May 02: Copenhagen The Royal Arena, Denmark

May 05: Milano Mediolanum Forum, Italy

May 08: London The O2 Arena, UK

May 12: Warsaw Poland Torwar Hall, Poland

May 14: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic

May 16: Budapest Arena, Hungary

May 18: Riga Arena Riga, Latvia

May 19: Tallin Saku Suurhall, Estonia

Jul 16: Trieste Stadio Nereo Rocco, Italy

Jul 20: Rome Stadio Olimpico, Italy

Jul 21: Rome Stadio Olimpico, Italy

Jul 24: Milan Stadio San Siro, Italy

Jul 25: Milan Stadio San Siro, Italy