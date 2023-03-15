Måneskin announce massive Rush! world tour

Måneskin have announced a world tour in support of of their third album Rush! The Italian sensations' latest adventures will begin on September 3 at the EXPO Plaza in Hanover, Germany, and come to giddy climax at the AO Arena in Manchester, UK, on December 19.
Inbetween, the quartet will circle the globe, playing arenas in The US, Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Australia, Singapore, Japan and Ireland.
The new dates are in addition to the band's ongoing Loud Kids tour, which has shifted over 500,000 tickets, and a five-date run of Italian stadium shows in July that includes a pair of shows at Rome's Olympic Stadium and another pair at Milan's giant San Siro.
Tickets for the US shows will go on general sale at 10am on Thursday, March 23 via Ticketmaster. (opens in new tab)
Tomorrow (March 16) Måneskin wiull be streaming a live version of Baby Said the Rush! album from Paris via their Facebook page (opens in new tab).
Måneskin: Rush! tour 2023
Sep 03: Hanover EXPO Plaza, Germany
Sep 06: Nancy Open Air, France
Sep 21: New York Madison Square Garden, NY
Sep 23: Columbia Merriweather Post Pavilion, MD
Sep 25: Boston TD Garden, MA
Sep 27: Toronto Scotiabank Arena , ON
Sep 29: Chicago Allstate Arena, IL
Oct 01: Detroit Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, MI
Oct 03: Nashville Nashville Municipal Auditorium, TN
Oct 06: Irving The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, TX
Oct 10: Los Angeles Kia Forum, CA
Oct 13: Oakland Oakland Arena, CA
Oct 15: Vancouver Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre, BC
Oct 20: Mexico City Palacio De Los Deportes, Mexico
Oct 24: Bogotá Movistar Arena, Colombia
Oct 27: Santiago Estadio Bicentenario La Florida, Chile
Oct 29: Buenos Aires Movistar Arena, Argentina
Nov 01:Rio de Janeiro Qualistage, Brazil
Nov 03: San Paulo Espaço Unimed, Brazil
Nov 20: Brisbane BCEC, QLD
Nov 22: Sydney Hordern Pavilion, NSW
Nov 23: Melbourne Margaret Court Arena, VIC
Nov 25: Adelaide AEC Theatre, SA
Nov 27: Singapore
Dec 02: Tokyo, Japan
Dec 03: Tokyo, Japan
Dec 07: Kobe, Japan
Dec 14: Dublin 3 Arena, Ireland
Dec 19: Manchester AO Arena, UK
Måneskin: Loud Kids tour 2023
Mar 17: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy
Mar 20: Firenze Nelson Mandela Forum, Italy
Mar 21: Firenze Nelson Mandela Forum, Italy
Mar 24: Roma Palazzo dello Sport, Italy
Mar 25: Roma Palazzo dello Sport, Italy
Mar 28: Napoli Palapartenope, Italy
Mar 29: Napoli Palapartenope, Italy
Mar 31: Bari Palaflorio, Italy
Apr 03: Milano Mediolanum Forum, Italy
Apr 04: Milano Mediolanum Forum, Italy
Apr 06: Milano Mediolanum Forum, Italy
Apr 11: Barcelona Palau Saint Jordi, Spain
Apr 26: Zurich Switzerland Hallenstadion, Switzerland
Apr 28: Wien Austria Wiener Statdhalle, Austria
Apr 30: Esch-sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg
May 02: Copenhagen The Royal Arena, Denmark
May 05: Milano Mediolanum Forum, Italy
May 08: London The O2 Arena, UK
May 12: Warsaw Poland Torwar Hall, Poland
May 14: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic
May 16: Budapest Arena, Hungary
May 18: Riga Arena Riga, Latvia
May 19: Tallin Saku Suurhall, Estonia
Jul 16: Trieste Stadio Nereo Rocco, Italy
Jul 20: Rome Stadio Olimpico, Italy
Jul 21: Rome Stadio Olimpico, Italy
Jul 24: Milan Stadio San Siro, Italy
Jul 25: Milan Stadio San Siro, Italy