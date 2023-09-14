Major Parkinson return with brand new single Take The Prescription

Norwegian art rockers Major Parkinson have announced that they will release a brand new single, Take The Prescription, through Apollon Records on September 29.

The news comes almost a year after singer Jon Ivar Kollbotn suffered a heart attack on stage at a gig at at Oslo's Vulkan Arena. Kollbotn was taken ill during the band's performance, and although the carried on unitl the end of the show wa rushed to hospital strsight after were the heart attack was diagnosed. Major Parkinson had just completed a UK tour in support of their latest album Valesa - Chapter 1: Velvet Prison.

The band describe the new single as a "quirky, genre fluid pop gem. With intoxicating shades of brit-pop, prog wizardry, and soft psychedelia, this is a true sonic kaleidoscope that captivates the imagination and tugs at the heartstrings. A musical odyssey that is equal parts poignant and playfully eccentric."

Major Parkinson have also lined-up two shows in their native Norway. They will play Oslo's Vulkan Arena on October 7 and Bergen's USF Verftet on October 14.