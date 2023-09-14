Major Parkinson return with brand new single Take The Prescription

By Jerry Ewing
( Prog )
published

Norwegian art rockers Major Parkinson return with first new music since singer Jon Ivar Kollbotn suffered a heart attack

Major Parkinson group shot
(Image credit: Jarle Hovda Moe)

Norwegian art rockers Major Parkinson have announced that they will release a brand new single, Take The Prescription, through Apollon Records on September 29.

The news comes almost a year after singer Jon Ivar Kollbotn suffered a heart attack on stage at a gig at at Oslo's Vulkan Arena. Kollbotn was taken ill during the band's performance, and although the carried on unitl the end  of the show wa rushed to hospital strsight after were the heart attack was diagnosed. Major Parkinson had just completed a UK tour in support of their latest album Valesa - Chapter 1: Velvet Prison.

The band describe the new single as a "quirky, genre fluid pop gem. With intoxicating shades of brit-pop, prog wizardry, and soft psychedelia, this is a true sonic kaleidoscope that captivates the imagination and tugs at the heartstrings. A musical odyssey that is equal parts poignant and playfully eccentric."

Major Parkinson have also lined-up two shows in their native Norway. They will play Oslo's Vulkan Arena on October 7 and Bergen's USF Verftet on October 14.

Major Parkinson

(Image credit: Apollon Records)
Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.