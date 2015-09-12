Maiden top UK charts again

Iron Maiden returned to the top of the UK album charts last night when The Book Of Souls hit the number 1 position on its first week of release.

The band’s 16th album – and their first double-length title – also topped the vinyl and record store charts.

It’s the fifth time Bruce Dickinson and co have reached the top spot. Their previous album The Final Frontier made it in 2010, as did 1992’s Fear Of The Dark, 1988’s Seventh Son Of A Seventh Son and 1982’s The Number Of The Beast.

Meanwhile, Five Finger Death Punch’s latest release Got Your Six arrived in the UK chart at number 6 – their previous best was number 21.

The Foo Fighters’ Greatest Hits, released in 2009, returned to number 20 after last week being at number 194, as a result of Dave Grohl and co returning to fulfil UK shows that had been postponed when he broke his leg on stage in June.

