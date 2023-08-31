Magma announce limited edition seven disc 50th anniversary Mekanïk Destruktïw Kommandöh vinyl box set

French zeuhl legends Magma have announced that they will release a lavish limited edition, seven-disc vinyl box set to celebrate the 50th anniversary of their acclaimed third album, 1973's Mekanïk Destruktïw Kommandöh.

Une histoire de Mekanïk – 50 Years of Mekanïk Destruktïw Kommandöh will be released through the band's Seventh Records label on October 6. The set features seven vinyl albums which chart the development of what is widely considered to be their finest album over the years, ranging from the original album to live recordings and other rare materials, and also features an 84-pages hardcover book, a wall flag, a facsimile of the original LP front cover, and a hand-numbered certificate of authenticity.

"With this box set, we want to take you all right into the heart of the composition of our most emblematic work, which allows you to follow its evolution throughout the 50 years of its existence," band mastermind Christan Vander explains. "When we performed Mekanïk Destruktïw Kommandöh for the first time, we did not imagine even in our wildest dreams that people would still want us to play this album more than 50 years later. This anniversary deserves to be celebrated, and this edition is a gift for us as well!"

You can see a packshiot for the new boxs et below, along with a description of the seven discs contained on the box, which run in chronological order.

Magma: Une histoire de Mekanïk – 50 Years of Mekanïk Destruktïw Kommandöh

LP 1 - 1972 – Paris ORTF

This is definitely one of the first recorded live versions of MDK; and it might even be the first – if anybody could exactly remember this after 50 years. At that time, the masterpiece was still a work in progress.

LP 2 - 1973 – Choeurs de la Storchhaus`

This studio recording can be regarded as a demo and it features the choir that played MDK live at the SIGMA festival in November 1972. It was first released on CD in 1989 and now appears for the first time on vinyl.

LP 3 - Mekanïk Destruktïw Kommandöh (original version)

Despite more than 30 published studio and live recordings, many consider this album to represent Magma’s ultimate masterpiece. At the time, Christian Vander had taken the artistic destiny of the French band fully into his hands. The most striking development was the massive impact of the vocalists and choir. This classic was carefully remastered for this edition.

LP 4 - (Side 1) 1994 – Les voix de Magma

This previously unreleased track was recorded live with the addition of a 60-piece choir.

LP 4 - (Side 2) 1995 – Babyaga la sorcière

This surprising adaptation of MDK was recorded at the Espace Lumière in Epinay-sur-Seine, France on October 15, 1995 during the second concert celebrating Magma’s 25th birthday. It features an impressive choir of children and an instrumental ensemble of teenagers. It was released on CD in 1996, but never before on vinyl.

LP 5 - 2000 – Paris Trianon Theater

This version was recorded in Paris at the Theatre du Trianon during Magma’s 30th anniversary celebration and was previously only released on CD as part of a box set in 2001.

LP 6 - 2005 – Paris Le Triton

During May 2005, Magma booked the club Le Triton in Paris, changed their programme each week, and brought illustrious past members back to the stage to perform with them. On this recording from May 21, Christian Vander was reunited with legendary bass player Jannick Top. Previously only appearing on DVD, this is the first audio only release of this remarkable event.

LP 7 - 2021 – Opéra de Rennes

This previously unreleased version captures the new Magma line-up, which is more vibrant than ever!