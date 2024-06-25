Magenta to headline as Highway prog festival moves to Leeds

Welsh proggers Magenta will headline the new look Highway Festival Of Progressive Rock, formerly Highway To Hull, which has moved from Hull on the country's east coast to Leeds in West Yorkshire, and will take place at Eiger Studios on September 21. You can watch a short video trailer for the event below.

Magenta, for whom the event is their only Northern date in 2024, are joined on the bill by Stuckfish, Simon Godfrey (ex-Tinyfish), This Winter Machine and Candacraig, and a short acoustic set from Paul Brunton from the Prog Exploration Plus Facebook group will open the proceedings.

"The decision to relocate was made because Leeds is easier to get to, and the venue is a short taxi ride from the centre (about 5 mins, or 1 mile)," the organisers explain.

"Parking is also much better. It's a non-residential area with plenty of room directly outside for parking, and easy roadside access to the ground-level venue. There are no stairs, so no restrictions for people with limited mobility."

Doors will open at 1pm on the day with the first act on stage at 2pm.

(Image credit: Press)