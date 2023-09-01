Magenta singer Christina announces star-studded third solo album

Magenta vocalist Christina Booth has announced she will release her new solo album, Bar Room Prophet, through Tigermoth Records on October 6.

It's Booth's third solo album under the name Christina, following on from 2010's Broken Lives And Bleeding Hearts and 2015's The Light. The album features guest appearances by Steve Hackett, Steve Balsamo and fellow Magenta band mates Chris Fry, Dan Nelson and Jiffy Griffiths. A video for the title track has also been released, featuring Balsamo and you can watch it below.

"Some of the demos go back to 2018, so if the pandemic hadn’t hit then I think the album would have been out in 2021," Christina explains. "It was hard to gain momentum after 2 years of lockdown but I got reacquainted with the songs and I’m really pleased with the outcome. The decision to name the album Bar Stool Prophet was a nod to a few friends that had tragically lost their lives from depression and alcohol.

"So many talented musicians and singers have helped bring my songs to life. I was so excited when Steve Hackett contributed to Rise Again with an emotionally charged harmonica solo. It gives me shivers every time I hear it. I’ve been spoiled over the years to have such talent on tap from my Magenta cohorts, Chris Fry, Jiffy Griffiths and Dan Nelson. Steve Balsamo sprinkled his magic on BV’s along with ChimpanA’s Tony Dallas and the power house that is Kirstie Roberts. Peter Jones never fails to deliver and Ryan Aston (from our Trippa days) added some great drums alongside the amazingly versatile guitar style of Hywell Maggs."

Bar Stool Prophets was written by Christina and Robert Reed and mixed and produced by Reed. You can view the new album artwork and tracklisting below.

Pre-order Bar Stool Prohpet.

(Image credit: Tigermoth Records)

Christina: Bar Stool Prophet

1. Age Of The Revolution

2. Mission Bell

3. I Wish

4. Bar Stool Prophet

5. Riptide

6. The Price We Pay

7. The Giant Awakes

8. Breakthrough

9. Sail On Sister Geneviève

10. Rise Again