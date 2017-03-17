Nightwish’s Floor Jansen has a baby girl

Nightwish singer Floor Jansen has given birth to a baby girl.

She and her partner Sabaton drummer Hannes Van Dahl confirmed the news via Facebook.

Jansen says: “In perfect health our daughter Freja was born on the 15th of March. We are very happy parents! Thank you for your kind support coming in from all over the world during this time! Hannes, Floor & Freja.”

Jansen broke the news that she was expecting to TeamRock last year at an event in Helsinki to promote the Nightwish live release Vehicle Of Spirit.

The band are currently on hiatus but Jansen promised fans “something special” when they return in 2018.

She said: “Well, we’ll be back in 2018. We haven’t said anything about a record or what we’re going to do. We have been keeping it a secret on purpose, because it’s something special – something that I really think Nightwish fans will really like.

“But for now, we’re taking a break from the whole thing – not because it wasn’t good, but maybe because it was good. It’s good to reflect on life and take a step back and sit and relax and do something else. And we’ll be back with a vengeance in 2018.”

Jansen will appear onstage with Ayreon for two shows in the Netherlands later this year.

Pregnant Nightwish singer Floor thanks fans after baby news