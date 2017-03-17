Listen to new Lonely Robot track Everglow

Lonely Robot have released a stream of their new track Everglow.

It features on the John Mitchell project’s upcoming album The Big Dream, which will launch on April 28 via InsideOut Music.

Mitchell says: “Everglow is the first track I wrote for The Big Dream. It encapsulates the still present feeling that despite being surrounded en masse, we are a synthesised society barely truthfully communicating with each other on a less than superficial, soap box sermon level.

“Everglow is the hopeful ray of light when the phones go away and the eyes finally make contact. Coming from me, that’s almost ironic!”

Mitchell provides vocals and plays all instruments on the album, with the exception of drums, which are once again handled by Craig Blundell. Former Touchstone singer Kim Seviour guests on bonus track Why Do We Stay?

The Big Dream will be released on special edition digipak featuring three bonus tracks, gatefold 2LP, CD and on digital platforms. It’s now available for pre-order.

Lonely Robot currently have a handful of live dates planned for 2017. Joining Mitchell and Blundell are bassist Steve Vantsis and keyboardist Liam Holmes.

Lonely Robot The Big Dream tracklist

Prologue (Deep Sleep) Awakenings Sigma In Floral Green Everglow False Lights Symbolic The Divine Art Of Being The Big Dream Hello World Goodbye Epilogue (Sea Beams) In Floral Green (Acoustic Version) Bonus The Divine Art Of Being (Acoustic Version) Bonus Why Do We Stay? (feat. Kim Seviour) Bonus

Apr 27: Reading Sub 89, UK

Apr 28: Leicester Marillion Convention, UK

May 27: Leamington Spa Trinity Live, UK

Lonely Robot To Headline Trinity 2017