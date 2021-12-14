Magenta premiere new video for Too Many Voices

Magenta have premiered a brand new video for new song Too Many Voices which you can watch below. it's taken from the band's upcoming EP Songs From The Big Room, which has just been released through Tigermoth Records.

The new EP, recorded at Real Word Studios, funded by Magenta fan Andy Goodall who passed away early 2020 and left a generous donation to see the band continue to record and make music.

“Music is magic in the way it brings people together. It introduces strangers who then go on to become friends and the impact music can have on people’s lives is far-reaching," says signer Christina Booth.

"This EP is dedicated to the memory of one of our friends, Andy Goodall, who sadly passed away in 2020. Andy was a gentle giant, a passionate music lover and supporter of live music. His generosity has allowed Magenta to carry on making music.

"We wondered how best to thank Andy and honour his memory and decided after the last 18 months of not being together as a band, that immersing ourselves in the wonderful environment of Real World Studios would be such a treat.”

Peter Jones of Tiger Moth Tales guests with the band on the track Because. You can see the new artwork and tracklisting below.

Get Songs From The Big Room.

(Image credit: Tigermoth Records)

Magenta: Songs From The Big Room

1.Too Many Voices

2.Because *

3.Breaking Point

Oli Jacobs Real World Mixes

4.Too Many Voices

5.Because *

6.Breaking Point

7.Because * (Chimpan A Mix)

* Featuring Pete Jones on saxophone