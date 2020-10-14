Machine Head’s cryptic new video suggests that Robb Flynn is about to unleash the furies again

Despite the world almost grinding to a halt in 2020 due to this stubborn pandemic, Machine Head have not been idle over the past few months, with Robb Flynn’s band delivering the ferocious two-track Civil Unrest single in June, and both Bulletproof and Stop The Bleeding suggesting that there’s plenty of fire left in their bellies.

Now it looks like the Oakland quartet have a new announcement imminently, given the appearance of a cryptic new video on the band’s social media channels. The mysterious video features a ram’s skull, and what sounds like vocals by Flynn.

Given that Flynn declared in August that all future Machine Head touring plans have been postponed “indefinitely”, we don’t imagine there’s new tour dates on the horizon just yet, but more new music from The General and his troops would be more than welcome.

Speaking to Metal Hammer in July, Flynn stated: “I love the idea of dropping digital singles because we can put them out any time. I like the idea of dripping songs out every two to three months and giving fans this constant stream of new music. I’ve been saying this pre-pandemic, and now that the pandemic has struck, I feel like this is the way to be.”