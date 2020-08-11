Machine Head rail against injustice in Bulletproof lyric video

Machine Head have released a lyric video for their track Bulletproof.

The song came to light earlier this summer on the band’s Civil Unrest single, which also featured Stop The Bleeding which saw guest vocals from Killswitch Engage’s Jesse Leach.

Speaking about Bulletproof, Machine Head’s Robb Flynn says: “The lyrics for Bulletproof were finished in the aftermath of not only the Ahmaud Arbery murder at the hands of white supremacist, but everything twisting out of control in our world.

“The isolation and craziness of the pandemic, the lockdown protesters storming government buildings with AR-15s, as well as the blatant lies and conspiracies pouring out of our political leaders’ mouths, hour by hour, day after day.”

Machine Head are donating a portion of proceeds from streams of Stop The Bleeding to the Grassroots Law project – the organisation representing George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery.

Flynn is also one of the cover stars of the new issue of Metal Hammer magazine, which is on sale now.

In an exclusive interview, the vocalist and guitarist talks to us about attending Black Lives Matter protests, what life has been like for him in lockdown and how he's managed to shut down the moaners.