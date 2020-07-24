Machine Head’s Robb Flynn: I’m not concerned about releasing albums every three years

Robb Flynn is one of the cover stars of the brand new issue of Metal Hammer magazine, which is on sale now.

The Machine Head vocalist and guitarist talks to us exclusively about what life has been like for him in lockdown, how he’s shut down the moaners, attending Black Lives Matter protests, and releasing surprising new songs – such as Stop The Bleeding, his collaboration with Killswitch Engage’s Jesse Leach.

Flynn says: “I’m not concerned about dropping albums every three years. I love the idea of dropping digital singles because we can put them out any time. ‘This single was mastered two days ago, and it’s out there!’

“We’ve been doing that a while now. In 2016, we did the standalone single Is There Anybody Out There?, which was hugely successful. It’s already been two and a half years since Catharsis – an album is at least another year away.

“We take a long time. I like the idea of dripping songs out every two to three months and giving fans this constant stream of new music. I’ve been saying this pre-pandemic, and now that the pandemic has struck, I feel like this is the way to be.”

Earlier this week, Flynn released a video showing him covering Linkin Park’s In The End to mark the third anniversary of Chester Bennington’s death.