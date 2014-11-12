Machine Head unveil video for Now We Die

Machine Head have released a video for their single Now We Die.

The track is taken from their new album Bloodstone & Diamonds, released this week via Nuclear Blast.

Frontman Robb Flynn last month issued a series of pictures from the video shoot – one of them showing the band hanging upside down – in reaction to the song being leaked online.

He said: “We are furious. Imagine what a total shock it was. Regardless, there is no sense fighting it – the Internet is the speed of light nowadays, and you know, what? That’s a good thing.”

BLOODSTONE & DIAMONDS TRACKLIST