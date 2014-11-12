Machine Head unveil video for Now We Die

Machine Head have released a video for their single Now We Die.
The track is taken from their new album Bloodstone & Diamonds, released this week via Nuclear Blast.
Frontman Robb Flynn last month issued a series of pictures from the video shoot – one of them showing the band hanging upside down – in reaction to the song being leaked online.
He said: “We are furious. Imagine what a total shock it was. Regardless, there is no sense fighting it – the Internet is the speed of light nowadays, and you know, what? That’s a good thing.”
BLOODSTONE & DIAMONDS TRACKLIST
- Now We Die 2. Killers & Kings 3. Ghosts Will Haunt My Bones 4. Night Of Long Knives 5. Sail Into The Black 6. Eyes Of The Dead 7. Beneath The Silt 8. In Comes The Flood 9. Damage Inside 10. Game Over 11. Imaginal Cells (instrumental) 12. Take Me Through The Fire