Machine Head extend Burn My Eyes tour into 2020

Machine Head will return to Europe throughout October and November on the first leg of their tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of Burn My Eyes.

The run will see original drummer Chris Kontos and original guitarist Logan Mader join frontman Rob Flynn and bassist Jared MacEachearn. But even though those dates are yet to get under way, Machine Head have announced they’ll be returning to Europe and Russia next year for further live dates.

The three-hour ‘evening with’ format will continue when the new dates get under way at Zaragoza’s Teatro de las Esquinas on April 19, with the band planning two sets each night.

The first will see the band rip through favourites including Halo, Ten Ton Hammer and The Blood, The Sweat, The Tears with a new guitarist and drummer, while the second set will feature Kontos and Mader as the band play Burn My Eyes in its entirety.

The identities of the two new members will be revealed in the near future.

Flynn says: “While we all expected the first round of dates to do well, no one could have predicted the frankly mind-boggling attendance numbers with Paris selling out in an hour and London selling out in eight hours.

“We want everyone to have the opportunity to take part in this very special, once-in-a-lifetime-event, and as promised, we are bringing this around the globe well into December 2020. So stoked to bring this event to so many territories that we can't always get to.”

MacEachearn adds: “You head cases are in for a massively heavy treat! These Burn My Eyes songs are sounding crushing and the vibe is great. Original head cases are gonna feel it like the first time, and all you other cats are going to see where it all began!”.

Tickets will go on general sale this coming Friday (September 20) from 9am local time.

Machine Head 2020 tour dates

Apr 19: Zaragoza Teatro de las Esquinas, Spain

Apr 21: Santiago de Compostela Capitol, Spain

Apr 23: Porto Coliseu de Porto, Portugal

Apr 24: Lisbon Coliseu de Lisboa, Portugal

Apr 25: Madrid La Riviera, Spain

Apr 27: Malaga Paris 15, Spain

Apr 28: Murcia Gamma, Spain

Apr 29: Valencia Republicca, Spain

May 01: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain

May 02: Toulouse Le Bikini, France

May 05: Ludwigsburg MHP Arena, Germany

May 06: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany

May 08: Hannover Swiss Life Hall, Germany

May 09: Prague Forum Karlin, Czech Republic

May 10: Bratislava Refinery Gallery, Slovakia

May 12: Bucharest Quantic Club, Romania

May 13: Sofia Universiada Hall, Bulgaria

May 15: Thessaloniki Fix Factory Of Sound

May 16: Athens Piraeus Academy, Greece

May 20: Kiev Stereoplaza, Ukraine

May 22: Moscow 1930 Moscow, Russia

May 23: St Petersburg A2, Russia

May 25: Helsinki The Circus, Finland

May 28: Stockholm Fryhuset Arenan, Sweden

May 29: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway

May 30: Aarhus Train, Denmark

Jun 01: Hamburg Grosse Freiheit 36, Germany

Jun 02: Utrecht Tivoliredenburg, Netherlands

Jun 03: Lille Aeronef, France

Jun 05: London Alexandra Palace, UK

Jun 06: Birmingham Academy, UK