Machine Head extend Burn My Eyes tour into 2020

Machine Head will return to Europe throughout October and November on the first leg of their tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of Burn My Eyes.
The run will see original drummer Chris Kontos and original guitarist Logan Mader join frontman Rob Flynn and bassist Jared MacEachearn. But even though those dates are yet to get under way, Machine Head have announced they’ll be returning to Europe and Russia next year for further live dates.
The three-hour ‘evening with’ format will continue when the new dates get under way at Zaragoza’s Teatro de las Esquinas on April 19, with the band planning two sets each night.
The first will see the band rip through favourites including Halo, Ten Ton Hammer and The Blood, The Sweat, The Tears with a new guitarist and drummer, while the second set will feature Kontos and Mader as the band play Burn My Eyes in its entirety.
The identities of the two new members will be revealed in the near future.
Flynn says: “While we all expected the first round of dates to do well, no one could have predicted the frankly mind-boggling attendance numbers with Paris selling out in an hour and London selling out in eight hours.
“We want everyone to have the opportunity to take part in this very special, once-in-a-lifetime-event, and as promised, we are bringing this around the globe well into December 2020. So stoked to bring this event to so many territories that we can't always get to.”
MacEachearn adds: “You head cases are in for a massively heavy treat! These Burn My Eyes songs are sounding crushing and the vibe is great. Original head cases are gonna feel it like the first time, and all you other cats are going to see where it all began!”.
Tickets will go on general sale this coming Friday (September 20) from 9am local time.
Machine Head 2020 tour dates
Apr 19: Zaragoza Teatro de las Esquinas, Spain
Apr 21: Santiago de Compostela Capitol, Spain
Apr 23: Porto Coliseu de Porto, Portugal
Apr 24: Lisbon Coliseu de Lisboa, Portugal
Apr 25: Madrid La Riviera, Spain
Apr 27: Malaga Paris 15, Spain
Apr 28: Murcia Gamma, Spain
Apr 29: Valencia Republicca, Spain
May 01: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain
May 02: Toulouse Le Bikini, France
May 05: Ludwigsburg MHP Arena, Germany
May 06: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany
May 08: Hannover Swiss Life Hall, Germany
May 09: Prague Forum Karlin, Czech Republic
May 10: Bratislava Refinery Gallery, Slovakia
May 12: Bucharest Quantic Club, Romania
May 13: Sofia Universiada Hall, Bulgaria
May 15: Thessaloniki Fix Factory Of Sound
May 16: Athens Piraeus Academy, Greece
May 20: Kiev Stereoplaza, Ukraine
May 22: Moscow 1930 Moscow, Russia
May 23: St Petersburg A2, Russia
May 25: Helsinki The Circus, Finland
May 28: Stockholm Fryhuset Arenan, Sweden
May 29: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway
May 30: Aarhus Train, Denmark
Jun 01: Hamburg Grosse Freiheit 36, Germany
Jun 02: Utrecht Tivoliredenburg, Netherlands
Jun 03: Lille Aeronef, France
Jun 05: London Alexandra Palace, UK
Jun 06: Birmingham Academy, UK