Lydian Collective premiere video for new fusion flavoured single High 555 with Prog

Proggy fusion quartet Lydian Collective have premiered the video for their new single High 555 with Prog. You can watch it below.

The band released their debut album Adventure earlier this year and High 555 is their first new music since then. "Our debut album Adventure experimented with a range of complex rhythmical/time changes," the band tell Prog. "Tracks like Thirty One and East are great fun to play and really challenged us from a compositional and performance point of view. But High 555 adds something new to the fusion mix: this is a jazz funk groove you can dance to. It’s Ida’s (bass) favourite track to play, and you only have to listen for twenty seconds to realise why. It’s got all of the elements L/C fans have come to expect: melodic toplines, pushed grooves, unexpected twists and turns - but this time we’re turning the funk up to the max."

High 555 is released tomorrow and is available from the band's bandcamp page. Lydian Collective also play Camden Assembly tomorrow night and will support Billy Cobham on December 5 and 6 at Camden's Jazz Cafe