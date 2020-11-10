Lunatic Soul release new video for The Fountain

Lunatic Soul, the darker, electronic prog side-project from Riverside's Mariusz Duda, have streamed their brand new single The Fountain. The single is taken from Lunatic Soul's upcoming album, Through Shaded Woods, to be released through Kscope on November 13. You can listen to the haunting ballad in full below.

"The Fountain is the final track of Through Shaded Woods and it’s the last music phrase, played on the piano, repeating the sounds which you hear in the opening track, Navvie, which creates an interesting framing device," explains Mariusz Duda. "Lyrically this song talks about breaking free from darkness and going through to the bright side, I really feel it's definitely a strong point in the new Through Shaded Woods.”

Unlike previous albums Fractured and Under the Fragmented Sky, Through Shaded Woods is completely devoid of electronics and is the first album in Duda’s discography, on which he plays all instruments, taking influence from dark Scandinavian and Slavic folk referencing bands like Heilung or Wardruna.

"I think I have always wanted to create an album steeped in nature and woodlands," says Dude. "These bring to my mind freedom, breathing and a dance ritual of coming back to nature, so I wanted the album to include such ritualistic primal dances, shamanic, Slavic and Viking moods. I wanted to mix it all up and put it all together, making Through Shaded Woods the most intense, dynamic and the most danceable album in my career."

Through Shaded Woods will be released on CD, a 2 disc version featuring a bonus disc of three additional tracks including a 26-minute suite called Transition 2 and black vinyl LP in gatefold sleeve and digitally.

Pre-order Through Shaded Woods.