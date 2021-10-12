Luke Machin announces Francis Dunnery as new guest on upcoming solo album

Maschine guitarist Luke Machin has announced that former It Bites frontman Francis Dunnery and Steve Hackett bassist Jonas Reingold have joined the growing list of impressive guests to feature on his upcoming solo album Soulshine.

They join a list that includes The Aristocrats guitarist Guthrie Govan, drummer Marco Minnemann and Damanek multi-instrumentalist Marek Arnold.

"It Bites were the biggest influential band on me growing up and the fact that they had a sound of their own with contrapuntal offbeat rhythms, chopping and changing with R'n'B flavours, infectious catchy pop melodies delivered in a pop/rock package coupled with Francis’ and (John Beck’s) stage presence at live shows, for a young aspiring musician it was the perfect role model," enthuses Machin.

"It has been a monumental blast to have worked with him throughout that time and to have the unconscious teaching that went with it all, it has put me in good stead for the next chapter of my musical career and hugely look forward to the next ride with him and the guys. Now for me to have him on my debut album is just awesome, it’s undeniably Francis when you hear it."

Work on Soulshine is ongoing and Machin is funding the album through pre-orders via his website. These come in three different pay levels. "Soulshine has a summer vibe to it so I hope to release it sometime in the middle of the year," he says.

Pre-order Soulshine.