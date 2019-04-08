Lucy In Blue stream In Flight with Prog

Icelandic psych proggers Lucy In Blue will release their second album In Flight on April 12 via Karisma Records.

In Flight was inspired by the early work of Pink Floyd, King Crimson, Camel and the great psychedelic and progressive masters of the late 60s/early 70s, and you can listen to it below.

The band say: “In Flight travels far and wide, from disillusionment and melancholy to fractured storms and optimistic shores. Roadburn will give our music a chance to reverberate in Europe, as well as Close To The Rain in June, and we hope to play In Flight at more festivals soon.”

The release show for In Flight will take place this week at Roadburn Festival in Tilburg on April 14.