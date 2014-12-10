Lower Than Atlantis confirm 2015 UK, Eire tour

Lower Than Atlantis have announced an 11-date UK and Ireland headline tour for April next year.

The alt rockers go out on the road with We Are The Ocean and PVRIS in support.

Frontman Mike Duce says: “After what’s been an amazing 2014 we can’t wait to go back out next year. We are really excited to bring our good mates We Are the Ocean and an incredible new band PVRIS. Eyes peeled for more massive news soon.”

Tickets go on sale on December 12 via LiveNation and TicketMaster.

Lower Than Atlantis released their fourth, self-titled, album in October.

Lower Than Atlantis 2015 UK/Ireland tour

Apr 10: Oxford Academy

Apr 12: Newscastle Riverside

Apr 13: Glasgow Garage

Apr 14: Manchester Academy III

Apr 15: Nottingham Rescue Rooms

Apr 17: Dublin Academy

Apr 18: Belfast Queens SU

Apr 20: Bristol Marble Factory

Apr 21: Bournemouth Old Fire Station

Apr 22: Brighton Concorde II

Apr 23: Norwich Epic Studios