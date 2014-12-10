Lower Than Atlantis confirm 2015 UK, Eire tour

Lower Than Atlantis have announced an 11-date UK and Ireland headline tour for April next year.
The alt rockers go out on the road with We Are The Ocean and PVRIS in support.
Frontman Mike Duce says: “After what’s been an amazing 2014 we can’t wait to go back out next year. We are really excited to bring our good mates We Are the Ocean and an incredible new band PVRIS. Eyes peeled for more massive news soon.”
Tickets go on sale on December 12 via LiveNation and TicketMaster.
Lower Than Atlantis released their fourth, self-titled, album in October.
Lower Than Atlantis 2015 UK/Ireland tour
Apr 10: Oxford Academy
Apr 12: Newscastle Riverside
Apr 13: Glasgow Garage
Apr 14: Manchester Academy III
Apr 15: Nottingham Rescue Rooms
Apr 17: Dublin Academy
Apr 18: Belfast Queens SU
Apr 20: Bristol Marble Factory
Apr 21: Bournemouth Old Fire Station
Apr 22: Brighton Concorde II
Apr 23: Norwich Epic Studios