Lovebites return with video for blistering new single Rising

Japanese outfit Lovebites have announced their return by releasing a video for their new single Rising.

The track has been taken from the band’s upcoming studio album Clockwork Immortality, which will arrive on January 18 via JPU Records.

The song was written by Lovebites’ guitarist and pianist Miyako, who says: “One of the key sections to Rising is a piano and vocal part in the middle, I used this piece to pay my respects to Chopin.

“If you listen carefully you may be able to notice it. I believe this song will be one of Lovebites defining tracks.”

Bassist Miho adds: “Clockwork Immortality features the strongest, most powerful elements of our second EP Battle Against Damnation with the speedy and melodic elements of our debut album Awakening From Abyss.

“This is the evolution of Lovebites so far, I would be happy if you can feel the power overflowing from each song.”

Clockwork Immortality is now available for pre-order, while the cover art can be seen below.

Lovebites are currently on tour across Europe.