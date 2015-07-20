Love vinyl? Visit Barnes & Noble and get a free TeamRock magazine!

This week Barnes & Noble present Vinyl Day, part of their Get Pop-Cultured events that run throughout July.

On Saturday, July 25, at stores across the US, fans of vinyl records can explore Barnes & Noble’s growing assortment of vinyl records and participate in events celebrating vinyl culture – including giveaways, special offers and exclusives.

Vinyl Day visitors will also be able to pick up The Return of Vinyl, a free mini-mag put together by Classic Rock magazine and its sister titles Metal Hammer, Prog and The Blues magazine.

The Return Of Vinyl lists the records you should own – from collecting the ‘ultimate’ rock records to the 10 Must-Have Vinyls of the 21st Century (so far) – and includes interviews with Robert Plant, Steve Earle and Ben Harper plus features on Metallica, the Grateful Dead, Creedence Clearwater Revival and more.

Each copy comes with a code offering free TeamRock+ membership for three months (worth $18).

For more info on Vinyl Day, visit your local Barnes & Noble or the Barnes & Noble website.