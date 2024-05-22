Louise Patricia Crane evokes childhood memories with video for new single Celestial Dust

Prog singer-songwriter Louise Patricia Crane has shared her brand new video for Celestial Dust, which you can watch below and is taken from her upcoming second solo album Netherworld, which is released through Bad Omen records on June 21.

The striking new video was shot in the 1930's Art Deco Strand cinema from her native East Belfast, where Crane evokes memories of her real-life childhood and the awakening of her burgeoning imagination. as she looks back on those formative years

"Carl Sagan's The Pale Blue Dot reminds us of our ephemeral place in the universe, and puts in stark perspective the minutiae of our problems here on earth, within our own little microcosm," Crane says. "Writing Netherworld took me to parts of my own past and psyche that I couldn't have foreseen, when I set out to write it. Not all of those discoveries were good — but they informed the path my songwriting took — in a fundamental way that had a huge ripple effect in my daily life. I've always been introspective even as a child, and I think that can be overwhelming when you encounter past trauma or attempt to overcome emotional hurdles on your own.

"This notion of stargazing and daydreaming about other worlds far off in the vastness of space, of possible other lives lived and loves lost, is to me, romantic and also comforting. It appeals to the fatalistic part of me a great deal! And it gave me an opportunity to try and refocus the self-destructive aspects of my personality and put things in to perspective to better cope with how that was affecting me at the time."

Netherworld features King Crimson's Jakko Jakszyk on vocals and guitar (Jakszyk has also co-produced the album), Irish musician John Devine, violinist Shir-Ran Yinon, Gary Husband on drums and Nick Beggs on bass guitar, while Peter Blegvad appears as a very special guest.

Netherworld will be released on a variety of formats, including double gatefold vinyl LP, CD/DVD Digibook (featuring a 5.1 mix by Jakko M Jakszyk and deluxe limited boxset editions.

Pre-order Netherworld.