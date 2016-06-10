LostAlone ex Steven Battelle offers download of solo debut

Former LostAlone frontman Steven Battelle has offered a free download of debut solo track The Jump.

Hear it below – and download it for free via his website.

He’s concentrating on his own career after LostAlone split in 2014, following the launch of three albums. His first one-man record, Exit Brain Left, will be launched later this year.

Battelle says of the track: “The Jump is the first song I wrote for the record, right at the beginning of my travels. The foreboding literal narrative of the lyric feels like an introduction to all that will transpire on the rest of the record.

“The Jump is about reconciling the voice in my head telling me to take that leap of faith, knowing everything will change once the metaphorical leap occurs.”

He’s planning a tour to tie in with the release.

