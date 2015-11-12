Lonely Robot reveal London guests

Lonely Robot have announced a lineup of special guests for their December 20 show at London’s Scala.

Mainman John Mitchell has confirmed that Peter Cox, Heather Findlay, Kim Seviour and Jem Godfrey will join him onstage for an encore of material from his other project, Frost*.

All four artists appeared on Lonely Robot’s debut album Please Come Home, which was released earlier this year.

Mitchell said: “The reaction to the album has been overwhelming, and I can’t wait to present these songs in a live setting with a full band.

“Expect some brand new material, which will be on a new album coming early next year, plus maybe a few special guests.”

Mitchell will hook up with with Touchstone’s Seviour for the band’s farewell performances later this month.