Lonely Robot announce new album Under Stars

Lonely Robot have revealed that they’ll release a new studio album this spring.

Under Stars will be the John Mitchell-led project’s third album and follows 2016’s Please Come Home and 2017’s The Big Dream.

The record will launch on April 26 via Inside Out on CD, 2LP/CD, as a limited edition digipak CD with three bonus tracks, and on digital and streaming platforms.

Mitchell will be joined on the record by Craig Blundell and Steve Vantsis.

Mitchell says: “It is the final part in the astronaut trilogy and was recorded over an intensive month and a half period. This time I wanted to reference my love of 80s synthwave pop a little more, so beware the 808!

“The title is derived from belief that we as humans spend far too much time not noticing the beauty around us and far too much time tethered to technology.”

Mitchell reports that he always saw the Lonely Robot project as a trilogy and says it has now “reached a natural conclusion.”

He explains: “As with the two previous albums, there is a theme running across the songs here. On Please Come Home, the theme was about the idea that life on Earth didn't originate from this planet, while for The Big Dream, I was really giving everyone the benefit of Zen musings according to John Mitchell.

“This time things are a little more down to earth. What I am doing is looking the millennial generation, and the fact that kids today are so tied to their phones and to technology.

“They really have no clue what is actually going on around them, and I find that worrying.”

Find further album details below.

Lonely Robot: Under Stars

1. Terminal Earth

2. Ancient Ascendant

3. Icarus

4. Under Stars

5. Authorship Of Our Lives

6. The Signal

7. The Only Time I Don’t Belong Is Now

8. When Gravity Fails

9. How Bright Is The Sun?

10. Inside This Machine

11. An Ending

12. How Bright Is The Sun? (Cosmic Mix)* CD / digital bonus track

13. Under Stars (Cosmic Mix)* CD / digital bonus track

14. Lonely Robot – Chapter One – Airlock* CD / digital bonus track