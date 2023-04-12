Watch Lizzo defend Nickelback before jamming out to How You Remind Me

Chances are you probably caught wind earlier this year that Lizzo is something of a big fan of rock music. At a stop off in Hamburg, Germany on her European tour back in February, the Detroit-born but Houston-raised pop megastar stunned her crowd with an a cappella version of hallmark Rammstein anthem, Du Hast.

A few days later at another show in Berlin, Lizzo went one better, adding her backing band to the mix to create a full-on, bells-and-whistles cover version of the beloved Rammstein classic. Needless to say, the internet went into meltdown.

Now, it's emerged that Lizzo is also something of a Nickelback fan, courtesy of a three-year old video recently shared by the band themselves on Instagram. As part of a 'Jam Or Not A Jam' feature conducted with CBC Music in 2020, in which Lizzo rates and slates a number of famous songs by other artists, the singer/flutist gives her take on Nickelback's breakthrough anthem How You Remind Me, originally released on 2001 album Silver Side Up.

While listening to the track, Lizzo acknowledges that Nickelback can sometimes be something of a butt of the joke for the music world, suggesting that the band get "way too much shit" before confirming that she does indeed think that How You Remind Me is a "jam" as she sings along with the chorus and salutes the single's "beautiful climax".

While Lizzo later admits that she doesn't know all the words to the song, she's clearly loving the track, suggesting that the only reason Nickelback got any shit in the first place is because of poor Chad Kroeger's "curly blonde perm".

Watch the segment below (skip to 0:37 for the Nickelback part).

In February, Chad Kroeger suggested that Nickelback's haters have only helped to keep the Canadian rockers relevant, telling KLOS radio show Whiplash: "All the detractors, all the haters, all the keyboard heroes, they have no idea how much they keep us in the press loop. It's hilarious.

"Those people that would love to see us go away, if they really wanted to see us go away, they would just shut up," he added. "Because all those bands that came out with us at the same time are all gone, because nobody said anything about them. They all just sort of disappeared. But we've really kind of spun this whole negative thing into a positive thing. And here we are."

Nickelback's latest album Get Rollin' is out now.