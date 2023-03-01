Lizzo's covered Rammstein again - this time complete with a full live band, headbangs and booty shakes

Unless you happened to be nowhere near the internet on Monday morning (February 27), you probably caught wind of pop superstar Lizzo giving a cheeky nod to German industrial metal titans Rammstein at her show in Hamburg. Lizzo - real name Melissa Viviane Jefferson - spontaneously burst into an a cappella cover of Rammstein's hallmark anthem Du Hast, originally released on the Berliners' sophomore 1997 album Sehnsucht, pretty much breaking the internet in the process.
Proving that her unlikely nod to the German greats was no one-off, however, Lizzo went one better at a show at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin last night (February 28), performing a full-on cover of the track, complete with beefed-up backing music from her live band.
"You better sing that shit!" demands the singer in a since-posted clip, adding a hearty "Y'all ready to go fucking crazy?!" as the cover kicks into fifth gear and those unmistakeable riffs begin pealing out. Leading the way with an onslaught of jumps, headbangs and, yes, booty shakes, it's a spectacle surely even Till and the boys would be proud of.
Watch the video of the delightful cover below. Presumably this all means we eventually get a video of Till twerking to About Damn Time when Rammstein hit the road for another European stadium show this summer.
Rammstein 2023 European tour dates
May 22: Vilnius Vingio Parkas, Lithuania
May 27: Helsinki Olympiastadion, Finland
May 28: Helsinki Olympiastadion, Finland
Jun 02: Odense Dyrskueplads, Denmark
Jun 03: Odense Dyrskueplads, Denmark
Jun 07: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany
Jun 08: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany
Jun 10: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany
Jun 11: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany
Jun 14: Trenčín Airport, Slovakia
Jun 17: Bern Stadion Wankdorf, Switzerland
Jun 18: Bern Stadion Wankdorf, Switzerland
Jun 23: Madrid Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano, Spain
Jun 26: Lisbon Estádio Da Luz, Portugal
Jul 01: Padova Stadio Euganeo, Italy
Jul 06: Groningen Stadspark, Netherlands
Jul 07: Groningen Stadspark, Netherlands
Jul 11: Budapest Puskás Aréna, Hungary
Jul 12: Budapest Puskás Aréna, Hungary
Jul 15: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany
Jul 16: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany
Jul 18: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany
Jul 22: Paris Stade de France, France
Jul 26: Vienna Ernst-Happel-Stadion, Austria
Jul 27: Vienna Ernst-Happel-Stadion, Austria
Jul 30: Chorzów Stadion Śląski, Poland
Jul 31: Chorzów Stadion Śląski, Poland
Aug 03: Brussels King Baudouin Stadium, Belgium
Aug 04: Brussels King Baudouin Stadium, Belgium
Aug 05: Brussels King Baudouin Stadium, Belgium