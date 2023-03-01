Lizzo's covered Rammstein again - this time complete with a full live band, headbangs and booty shakes

Unless you happened to be nowhere near the internet on Monday morning (February 27), you probably caught wind of pop superstar Lizzo giving a cheeky nod to German industrial metal titans Rammstein at her show in Hamburg. Lizzo - real name Melissa Viviane Jefferson - spontaneously burst into an a cappella cover of Rammstein's hallmark anthem Du Hast, originally released on the Berliners' sophomore 1997 album Sehnsucht, pretty much breaking the internet in the process.

Proving that her unlikely nod to the German greats was no one-off, however, Lizzo went one better at a show at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin last night (February 28), performing a full-on cover of the track, complete with beefed-up backing music from her live band.

"You better sing that shit!" demands the singer in a since-posted clip, adding a hearty "Y'all ready to go fucking crazy?!" as the cover kicks into fifth gear and those unmistakeable riffs begin pealing out. Leading the way with an onslaught of jumps, headbangs and, yes, booty shakes, it's a spectacle surely even Till and the boys would be proud of.

Watch the video of the delightful cover below. Presumably this all means we eventually get a video of Till twerking to About Damn Time when Rammstein hit the road for another European stadium show this summer.

A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)

May 22: Vilnius Vingio Parkas, Lithuania

May 27: Helsinki Olympiastadion, Finland

May 28: Helsinki Olympiastadion, Finland

Jun 02: Odense Dyrskueplads, Denmark

Jun 03: Odense Dyrskueplads, Denmark

Jun 07: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany

Jun 08: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany

Jun 10: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany

Jun 11: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany

Jun 14: Trenčín Airport, Slovakia

Jun 17: Bern Stadion Wankdorf, Switzerland

Jun 18: Bern Stadion Wankdorf, Switzerland

Jun 23: Madrid Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano, Spain

Jun 26: Lisbon Estádio Da Luz, Portugal

Jul 01: Padova Stadio Euganeo, Italy

Jul 06: Groningen Stadspark, Netherlands

Jul 07: Groningen Stadspark, Netherlands

Jul 11: Budapest Puskás Aréna, Hungary

Jul 12: Budapest Puskás Aréna, Hungary

Jul 15: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany

Jul 16: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany

Jul 18: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany

Jul 22: Paris Stade de France, France

Jul 26: Vienna Ernst-Happel-Stadion, Austria

Jul 27: Vienna Ernst-Happel-Stadion, Austria

Jul 30: Chorzów Stadion Śląski, Poland

Jul 31: Chorzów Stadion Śląski, Poland

Aug 03: Brussels King Baudouin Stadium, Belgium

Aug 04: Brussels King Baudouin Stadium, Belgium

Aug 05: Brussels King Baudouin Stadium, Belgium

