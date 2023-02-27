Watch Lizzo sing Rammstein's Du Hast, the most fabulously unlikely musical crossover we never knew we needed

While many people turn to late night classes or educational apps like Duolingo to get to grips with a new language, metalheads have a much easier and far more enriching way to flex our skills – that is, if learning German is our goal. Yes, we simply listen to Rammstein.

At a recent show in Hamburg's Barclays Arena on February 20, Lizzo surprised fans by demonstrating her German knowledge while using this method. Yes, the US pop sensation is a fan of Rammstein, apparently. Proving that she has a soft spot for the band, in a recent video, the popstar can be seen aggressively stammering out the lyrics to Rammstein's 1997 Sehnsucht hit Du Hast, whilst giggling.

According to fans, the moment arose following her fascination of learning the German word: 'Oma', which means 'granny' in English. Why this word was required during such an occasion we're not entirely sure, but in the fan-filmed footage, Lizzo seems to be getting a kick out of it, as she giddily repeatedly declares 'Oma!' out to her audience. Seconds later, she begins spitting out "DU! DU HAST! DU HAST MICH!", while throwing in the odd '"OMA!" and fiercely dancing, before mimicking the song's riff.



At the end of the unlikely interlude, Lizzo shouts out at a forceful "NEIN!" and declares 'Oh Hamburg, I've having fun, bitch!" Honestly, we're feeling pretty proud here.

Fans in the comments are similarly enthused by the moment, with one fan calling for an official "Lizzo x Rammstein collab". Underneath, the author of the video quips "signing the petition rn". Another fan marvels at the "hilarious" hypothetical scenario of seeing Lizzo and Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann on stage together. Other comments include: "This was the most dramatic 'NEIN!' I've ever heard", and "SHE'S A RAMMSTEIN FAN LET'S GOOOOOOO".

There's even a comment by Lizzo herself, who simply says "Hi!" with a smiley face emoji.

Check out the video below: