Chad Kroeger credits Nickelback's "haters" and "keyboard heroes" for keeping the band relevant

Chad Kroeger isn't so sure Nickelback haters are really who they say they are. In fact, the frontman credits nay-sayers of the band, who he describes as "haters" and "keyboard heroes" as being the main reason they've been able to stay relevant and "in the press loop" for many years.

While in conversation with Full Metal Jackie during the KLOS show Whiplash, the Canadian musician offered credit to the people continually sending his band flak over the years, stating: "All the detractors, all the haters, all the keyboard heroes, they have no idea how much they keep us in the press loop. It's hilarious."

Kroeger then goes on to remark how he doesn't believe those who dislike Nickelback are being fully honest about their feelings. He continues, "Those people that would love to see us go away, if they really wanted to see us go away, they would just shut up.

"Because all those bands that came out with us at the same time are all gone, because nobody said anything about them. They all just sort of disappeared. But we've really kind of spun this whole negative thing into a positive thing. And here we are."

Last year, Kroeger expressed a similar sentiment, explaining how he thinks haters are "hilarious" for believing that Nickelback actually takes themselves "seriously".

"I think that there's been some misrepresentation of this band over the years," he continued. "We'll be in a photo session and we're doing this photo shoot and we're just goofing off, and you've got all these candid shots and we're laughing – you know, cry-laughing and just getting all these great shots – and then, right at the end, it's always the same thing. 'Alright guys, give me a little bit of attitude.' We all do that thing...And that's the picture [that ends up being used] every. Single. Time. It's like, 'Look at these douchebags taking themselves so seriously,' and it's just a terrible misrepresentation of the band."

Nickelback's new album, Get Rollin', was released last year on November 18 via BMG.

Listen to the Full Metal Jackie interview below: