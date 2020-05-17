Live streams and Q+As from Epica, Haze, Coma Rossi and Jordan Rudess today

With the cancellation of almost all live entertainment owing to the the worldwide Covid-19 outbreak many bands and artists are turning to the Internet to as an outlet for their creativity and to entertain their fanbase.

We're bringing you daily updates here too on the Prog website, pointing you in the direction of anything that's prog-friendly, on a daily basis (working with Chris Parkins' Virtual Prog Gigs Facebook page to highlight what's going on.

Haze

The neo-proggers will be performing live this afternoon from their garden, via their Facebook page of course, at 3pm (BST)

Coma Rossi

The Indian prog rockers will be conducting a Zoom Q+A today at 6.30pm (BST). Details at their Faceboook page.

Epica/Imperial Age

The symphonic prog metallers team up with Imperial Age for a live Q+A on YouTube at 7pm (BST)

Jordan Rudess

Dream Theater’s keyboard virtuoso returns with a solo concert at 9pm (BST) via his Facebook page

If you know of any upcoming prog-friendly streams, please e-mail us at: prog@futurenet.com and we'll add you to our listings.

Stay safe, stay in and prog on