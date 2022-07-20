Listen to the new Afghan Whigs single A Line Of Shots

The Afghan Whigs have released A Line Of Shots as the third single from their upcoming album How Do You Burn?

It follows on from the release of previous singles The Getaway, in May, and I'll Make You See God, in February.

Listen to A Line Of Shots below:

Greg Dulli's band will release their follow-up to 2017's In Spades on September 9 via Royal Cream/BMG.



How Do You Burn? also features a guest appearance from Marcy Mays, who sang on My Curse on the Whigs' masterful Gentlemen album.



The track list for How Do You Burn? is as follows:



1. I’ll Make You See God

2. The Getaway

3. Catch A Colt

4. Jyja

5. Please, Baby, Please

6. A Line Of Shots

7. Domino and Jimmy

8. Take Me There

9. Concealer

10. In Flames

The band have UK tour dates upcoming this month, and in November. They will play;

Jul 23; Brighton Concorde 2

Jul 24: Latitude Festival

Nov 04: Manchester Cathedral

Nov 05: Glasgow St. Lukes

Nov 06: London Koko

Pre-order How Do You Burn? here. (opens in new tab)