Listen to the new Afghan Whigs single A Line Of Shots

By published

The Afghan Whigs release A Line Of Shots as the third single from their upcoming album How Do You Burn?

Afghan Whigs
(Image credit: Royal Cream/BMG)

The Afghan Whigs have released A Line Of Shots as the third single from their upcoming album How Do You Burn? 

It follows on from the release of previous singles The Getaway, in May, and I'll Make You See God, in February.

Listen to A Line Of Shots below:

Greg Dulli's band will release their follow-up to 2017's In Spades on September 9 via Royal Cream/BMG.

How Do You Burn? also features a guest appearance from Marcy Mays, who sang on My Curse on the Whigs' masterful Gentlemen album.

The track list for How Do You Burn? is as follows:

1. I’ll Make You See God
2. The Getaway
3. Catch A Colt
4. Jyja
5. Please, Baby, Please
6. A Line Of Shots
7. Domino and Jimmy
8. Take Me There
9. Concealer
10. In Flames

The band have UK tour dates upcoming this month, and in November. They will play;

Jul 23; Brighton Concorde 2
Jul 24: Latitude Festival

Nov 04: Manchester Cathedral
Nov 05: Glasgow St. Lukes
Nov 06: London Koko

Pre-order How Do You Burn?  here. (opens in new tab)

Paul Brannigan
Paul Brannigan

A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.