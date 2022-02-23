Listen to I'll Make You See God, the first Afghan Whigs single in five years

The Afghan Whigs have returned from hiatus with powerful new single I'll Make You See God, which frontman Greg Dulli describes as "one of the hardest rock songs we’ve ever done."

The group's first new song since the release of 2017's In Spades, I'll Make You See God was "written and performed on sheer adrenalin" according to Dulli. The single is the first release from the new-look Whigs, with former Blind Melon guitarist Christopher Thorn joining Dulli and long-time bandmates John Curley, Rick Nelson and Patrick Keeler. Since the release of In Spades, Dulli released his first solo album under his own name, 2020's Random Desire.



I'll Make You See God is set to feature in the upcoming PlayStation game Gran Turismo 7, due for release on March 4.

With deeply unfortunate timing, I'll Make You See God was released on the same day Greg Dulli's dear friend and former room-mate in Los Angeles, Mark Lanegan, passed away. Dulli responded to the news by posting a single photo of himself and Lanegan on social media.

The Afghan Whigs have also announced a short US tour. The band will play:



May 11: Fort Lauderdale Culture Room, FL

May 12: Tampa The Orpheum, FL

May 13: Orlando The Social, FL

May 14: Atlanta Terminal West, GA

May 15: Carrboro Cat’s Cradle, NC

May 17: Nashville The Basement East, TN

May 18: Louisville Headliners Music Hall, KY

May 20: St. Louis Delmar Hall, MO

May 21: Milwaukee Turner Hall Ballroom, WI

May 22: Indianapolis The Vogue, IN

May 24: Pittsburgh Mr Smalls Theatre, PA

May 25: Brooklyn Music Hall of Williamsburg, NY