Listen to the crushing, beautiful HEALTH x Poppy collaboration Dead Flowers

HEALTH have teamed up with Poppy on powerful new single Dead Flowers.

Having recently drawn acclaim with their collaborations with Nine Inch Nails, Isn’t Everyone, released in May, and Deftones’ frontman Chino Moreno and Tyler Bates, ANTI-LIFE, released in June, HEALTH’s collaboration with Poppy will feature on their forthcoming DISCO4 :: PART II album, which is still awaiting a release date.



DISCO4: PART I, featured collaborations with the likes of Perturbator, Full Of Hell and Ghostemane.

“This is going to sound grandiose, but there aren’t many collaboration records, so it became something where we wanted to set a benchmark,” frontman Jacob Duzsik recently explained to Metal Hammer. “I wanted us to make this weirdly compelling document of musicians collaborating, that still plays like an album.”

HEALTH will play alongside the likes of Nitzer Ebb, Squid, Chelsea Wolfe, Emma Ruth Runde and more at the Substance festival in their LA hometown next month.