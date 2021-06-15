Hear Chino Moreno guest on Anti-Life, a new HEALTH x Tyler Bates collab from the Dark Nights: Death Metal soundtrack

Deftones frontman Chino Moreno joins up with HEALTH and Tyler Bates for powerful new single ANTI-LIFE, the latest song to be released from the Dark Nights: Death Metal soundtrack.



ANTI-LIFE derives its name from and was directly inspired by the third instalment of the Dark Nights: Death Metal comic event, where the Anti-Life mathematical formula allows those who understand and control it to dominate all other sentient beings.

Previous releases from the album have included new songs by Mastodon, Chelsea Wolfe, Rise Against, and Maria Brink x Andy Biersack x Tyler Bates and more.



All artists involved took a hands-on approach with Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack, contributing songs—and in some instances collaborating together for the first time—inspired by the text that depicts a hellish Earth twisted beyond recognition, wherein the Justice League is at the mercy of the Dark Multiverse and a diabolical Batman Who Laughs.

“This soundtrack and motion-comic series was made by fans of comics, for fans of comics and music,” explains Dark Nights: Death Metal executive producer Tyler Bates. “Dark Nights: Death Metal is next-level storytelling by two incredibly talented artists in Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo. The visual aspect of this comic is entirely compelling, and resonates throughout each song on the soundtrack.”

Available digitally from June 18, the soundtrack is available for pre-order on digital download, CD, and 2xLP-with exclusive Superman, Wonder Woman, and Batman vinyl variant covers, 11 limited edition character trading cards, and more.