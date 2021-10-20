Watch Poppy fill her bag with black metal and doom albums while record shopping

Poppy is the latest participant on Amoeba's What's In My Bag, a series which features artists purchasing records at Amoeba's iconic store while talking about their influences and the albums they have chosen.

While shopping in a branch of the store, located in Hollywood, Poppy picks a hoard of black metal and doom records and discusses what each album means to her.

The first record Poppy selected was by doom metallers Boris, with their 2017 album Dear. “Boris is an experimental Japanese noise, metal, rock band — all of the above — and it resonates with me because I also have similar interests and loves," she explains, before choosing a second Boris release, their 2020 album No.

Next, the electronic metaller talks through her third purchase, Craft’s 2018 album, White Noise And Black Metal, though she originally had her sights set on 2005’s Fuck The Universe, which, she explains, was introduced to her by her fiancé Ghostemane.

Taking a full U-turn, Poppy then displays Lesley Gore's 1963 album Lesley Gore Sings Of Mixed-Up Hearts, a blissful pop release with a "triumphant" feminist message. "This one makes me very happy to listen to because I feel understood by her," Poppy says. "My favourite song is You Don't Own Me, and it is about not being owned by a male but in a very triumphant way. And it's a song that by band and I were rehearsing and covering because it means so much to me."

Before picking Portishead’s 1994 album Dummy, Poppy finishes off her selection with two Sunn O))) records. Firstly, she chooses 2008's live album Domkirke, followed by their 2006 collaborative album with Boris, titled Altar. The collaboration, I thought was amazing,” Poppy says.

Watch the video below: