HRH Prog VII announces first wave of artists

Organisers of this year’s HRH Prog VII have announced the first wave of artists.

The event will take place on November 15-18 at the Hafan y Môr holiday park, near the seaside village of Pwllheli, in North Wales.

Hawkwind will be one of the headline acts, with Pendragon, The Strawbs, Martin Turner, The Crazy World Of Arthur Brown, Panic Room, Gandalf’s Fist, The Attack (Featuring Davy O’List), Tír na nog, Goldray, Jump, The Amber Herd, I Am The Manic Whale, The Winter Machine, Final Conflict and Gryflet all taking to the stage at the event.

HRH Prog chief Jonni Davis says: “We’re proud to deliver what’s got to be the biggest, best, residential prog festival on Earth.

“There will be 27 bands in total, including acts that shaped prog and much more.”

Those booking Early Bird tickets will receive a 15% discount off for bookings made from now until February 2 and 20% for full payment.

Find out more at the official website.

