Listen to previously unreleased Tom Petty track For Real

A previously unreleased Tom Petty track that was recorded in 2000 has been released.

For Real will feature on the upcoming career-spanning collection titled The Best Of Everything, which will launch on March 1 via UMC.

The double disc compilation comes on the back of last year’s An American Treasure box set, which covered 60 tracks from Petty’s career.

The Best Of Everything was compiled by Petty’s family and his band members and contains “personal favourites and landmark tracks” including I Won’t Back Down, Learning To Fly, American Girl and Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around, which Petty recorded with Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks.

The Classic Rock review of The Best Of Everything said of For Real: “Over a sparse acoustic backing, Mr Integrity lays his emotional cards on the table, declaring: ‘I did it for real/ Would have done it for free/I did it for me/Because it was all that rang true.’

“He may have left us far too early, but Tom Petty was a heartbreaker to the very end.”

Petty died in October 2017 at the age of 66.

Tom Petty: The Best Of Everything

CD1

1. Mary Jane's Last Dance

2. You Wreck Me - Tom Petty

3. I Won't Back Down - Tom Petty

4. Saving Grace - Tom Petty

5. You Don't Know How It Feels - Tom Petty

6. Don't Do Me Like That

7. Listen to Her Heart

8. Breakdown

9. Walls (Circus)

10. The Waiting

11. Don't Come Around Here No More

12. Southern Accents

13. Angel Dream (No. 2)

14. Dreamville

15. I Should Have Known It

16. Refugee

17. American Girl

18. The Best of Everything

CD2

1. Wildflowers - Tom Petty

2. Learning to Fly

3. Here Comes My Girl

4. The Last DJ

5. I Need to Know

6. Scare Easy - Mudcrutch

7. You Got Lucky

8. Runnin' Down a Dream - Tom Petty

9. American Dream Plan B

10. Stop Draggin' My Heart Around (Feat. Stevie Nicks)

11. Trailer - Mudcrutch

12. Into the Great Wide Open

13. Room at the Top

14. Square One - Tom Petty

15. Jammin' Me

16. Even the Losers

17. Hungry No More - Mudcrutch

18. I Forgive It All - Mudcrutch

19. For Real