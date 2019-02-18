Listen to previously unreleased Tom Petty track For Real

A previously unreleased Tom Petty track that was recorded in 2000 has been released.
For Real will feature on the upcoming career-spanning collection titled The Best Of Everything, which will launch on March 1 via UMC.
The double disc compilation comes on the back of last year’s An American Treasure box set, which covered 60 tracks from Petty’s career.
The Best Of Everything was compiled by Petty’s family and his band members and contains “personal favourites and landmark tracks” including I Won’t Back Down, Learning To Fly, American Girl and Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around, which Petty recorded with Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks.
The Classic Rock review of The Best Of Everything said of For Real: “Over a sparse acoustic backing, Mr Integrity lays his emotional cards on the table, declaring: ‘I did it for real/ Would have done it for free/I did it for me/Because it was all that rang true.’
“He may have left us far too early, but Tom Petty was a heartbreaker to the very end.”
Petty died in October 2017 at the age of 66.
Tom Petty: The Best Of Everything
CD1
1. Mary Jane's Last Dance
2. You Wreck Me - Tom Petty
3. I Won't Back Down - Tom Petty
4. Saving Grace - Tom Petty
5. You Don't Know How It Feels - Tom Petty
6. Don't Do Me Like That
7. Listen to Her Heart
8. Breakdown
9. Walls (Circus)
10. The Waiting
11. Don't Come Around Here No More
12. Southern Accents
13. Angel Dream (No. 2)
14. Dreamville
15. I Should Have Known It
16. Refugee
17. American Girl
18. The Best of Everything
CD2
1. Wildflowers - Tom Petty
2. Learning to Fly
3. Here Comes My Girl
4. The Last DJ
5. I Need to Know
6. Scare Easy - Mudcrutch
7. You Got Lucky
8. Runnin' Down a Dream - Tom Petty
9. American Dream Plan B
10. Stop Draggin' My Heart Around (Feat. Stevie Nicks)
11. Trailer - Mudcrutch
12. Into the Great Wide Open
13. Room at the Top
14. Square One - Tom Petty
15. Jammin' Me
16. Even the Losers
17. Hungry No More - Mudcrutch
18. I Forgive It All - Mudcrutch
19. For Real
Tom Petty: The Best Of Everything
The two-disc collection The Best Of Everything is a career-spanning collection of Tom Petty's material, featuring favourites such as I Won't Back Down and the previously unreleased For Real.View Deal