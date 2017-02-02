Listen to Nickelback’s new track Feed The Machine

Nickelback have released a lyric video for Feed The Machine – the title track from their upcoming ninth album.

The follow-up to 2014’s No Fixed Address will launch on June 9, with those pre-ordering the record gaining instant access to the new track.

In addition, Nickelback have announced an extensive North American tour in support of the album. They’ll get underway at the Klipsch Music Center, Noblesville, on June 23.

The dates come after the band wrapped up a rescheduled European tour late last year. The original dates were due to take place in 2015 but were pushed back to allow frontman Chad Kroeger to undergo surgery to remove a cyst on his vocal cords.

Speaking previously about the rigours of life on the road, Kroeger said: “It’s exhausting, but there’s nothing like it. People think it’s easy and one big luxury event, but it’s a lot of hard work.

“It’s like camping. You’ve got a nice tour bus, so it’s glamorous camping, but it’s hard travelling all the time. It’s a lot of work, and you really have to get used to it. You’ve really got to love it.

“If you’re a homebody and like being in your own bed every night, seeing your dog and having your favourite food, this is not the job for you.”

Jun 23: Noblesville Klipsch Music Center, IN

Jun 24: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Jun 27: Toronto Budweiser Stage, ON

Jun 29: Montreal Centre Bell, QC

Jul 01: Wantagh Nikon at Jones Beach Theater, NY

Jul 02: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Jul 04: Virginia Beach Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre, VA

Jul 07: Bangor Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion, ME

Jul 08: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Jul 10: Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center, NY

Jul 12: Darien Center, NY

Jul 20: Monticello Great Jones County Fair, IA

Jul 21: Omaha CenturyLink Center, ME

Jul 23: Kansas City Starlight Theater, MO

Jul 25: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Aug 01: Tampa Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, FL

Aug 02: Alpharetta Verizon Amphitheatre, GA

Aug 04: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Aug 05: Hershey Concerts, PA

Aug 07: Burgettstown KeyBank Pavilion, PA

Aug 09: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Aug 11: Des Moines Iowa State Fair, IA

Aug 12: Chicago Huntington Bank Pavilion, IL

Aug 14: Cuyahoga Falls Blossom Music Center, OH

Aug 24: St Paul Minnesota State Fair, MN

Aug 26: Bismarck Event Center, ND

Aug 27: Billings Rimrock Auto Arena, MT

Aug 29: Spokane Arena, WA

Aug 30: Portland Sunlight Supply Amphitheater, OR

Sep 01: Puyallup Washington State Fair, WA

Sep 03: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Sep 06: Wheatland Toyota Amphitheatre, CA

Sep 08: Los Angeles Greek Theatre, CA

Sep 09: Phoenix Ak-Chin Pavilion, AZ

Sep 12: Denver Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

Sep 14: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheatre, NM

Sep 16: Salt Lake City Usana Amphitheatre, UT

Sep 21: Winnipeg MTS Centre, MB

Sep 23: Saskatoon Sasktel Sports Centre, SK

Sep 26: Calgary Scotiabank Saddledome, AB

Sep 28: Edmonton Rogers Place, AB

Oct 01: Vancouver Pepsi Live At Rogers Arena, BC

