Nickelback cancel Euro tour on doc's orders

Nickelback have cancelled the European leg of their No Fixed Address tour on doctor’s orders.

The Canadian rockers previously pulled a number of North American dates as frontman Chad Kroeger went under the knife to remove a cyst on his vocal cords. While the surgery was a success, he’s been told to rest for up to nine months to full recuperate.

In a statement, Nickelback say: “Most of all, we are sorry to miss our fans out on the road this fall, but Chad’s health, healing and full recovery are what is most important right now. With the proper amount of time, we hope to have him back stronger and better than ever before.

“We thank everyone for their support and understanding during this time and look forward to getting back out on the road and playing music for everyone again real soon.”

Fans are advised to get a refund on their tickets form the point of purchase.

Sep 30: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland Oct 02: Stockholm Globe Arena, Sweden Oct 03: Oslo Spektrum, Sweden Oct 05: Herning Boxen Denmark Oct 07: Hamburg World, Germany Oct 08: Cologne Lanxess Arena, Germany Oct 10: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg Oct 11: Mannheim SAP Arena, Germany Oct 13: Lodz Atlas Arena, Poland Oct 14: Kaunas Arena, Lithuania Oct 16: Budapest Sportarena, Hungary Oct 17: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic Oct 19: Berlin O2 World, Germany Oct 20: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany Oct 23: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland Oct 25: Rome Palalottomatica, Italy Oct 27: Turin Palaolimpico, Italy Oct 29: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria Nov 05: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain Nov 06: Madrid La Riviera, Spain Nov 08: Paris Le Zenith, France Nov 10: Amsterdam Ziggodome, Netherlands Nov 11: Antwerp Lotto Arena, Belgium Nov 13: Sheffield Motorpoint Arena, UK Nov 14: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK Nov 16: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena, UK Nov 17: Manchester Arena, UK Nov 19: Liverpool Echo Arena, UK Nov 21: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK Nov 22: Nottingham Capital FM Arena, UK Nov 24: London Wembley Arena, UK Dec 02: Moscow Olimpiyskiy, Russia Dec 04: St Petersburg SKK Peterburgsky, Russia Dec 07: Minsk Arena, Belarus

