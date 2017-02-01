Mastodon’s Brent Hinds reveals solo album plans

Brent Hinds says he plans on releasing an album of solo material on Record Store Day 2017.

The vocalist and guitarist is currently gearing up for the launch of Mastodon’s seventh album Emperor Of Sand, which is due for release on March 31, via Reprise Records.

He reveals he’s been sitting on “too many albums” and that after discovering the material was better than he first thought, he’s decided to release some of it.

Hinds tells Loudwire: “I have way too many albums sitting around so I’m deciding to put some of them out because I’ve been marinating some of them for years thinking, ‘I don’t know if I even like this – I know I can do better.’

“Then a friend of mine wanted to listen to it and I was like, ‘I wrote this? This is amazing. We should put this out.’ So that’s what’s going to happen in on Record Store Day. We’re putting out an album that I wrote entirely called Cold Dark Place.”

Mastodon will head out on the road from April in support of Emperor Of Sand.

Apr 14: Missoula Wilma Theater, MT

Apr 15: Seattle Paramount Theater, WA

Apr 16: Portland Roseland Theater, OR

Apr 18: San Francisco The Warfield, CA

Apr 20: Hollywood Palladium, CA

Apr 21: Phoenix Comercia Theatre, AZ

Apr 22: Las Vegas Las Rageous, NV

Apr 23: Salt Lake City Complex, UT

Apr 24: Denver Fillmore, CO

Apr 26: Kansas City Uptown Theater, MO

Apr 27: St louis The Pageant, MO

Apr 28: Birmingham Iron City, AL

Apr 29: Jacksonville Welcome To Rockville, FL

Apr 30: Fort Myers Fort Rock, FL

May 02: Washington Fillmore, DC

May 03: Toronto Rebel, ON

May 04: Cleveland Agora Theater, OH

May 05: Concord Carolina Rebellion, NC

May 06: Philadelphia Electric Factory Outdoors, PA

May 08: Boston House Of Blues, MA

May 09: Portland State Theater, ME

May 11: New York Hammerstein Ballroom, NY

May 12: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA

May 13: Chicago Aragon Ballroom, IL

May 14: Cincinnati Taft Theatre, OH

May 16: Detroit Royal Oak Theater, MI

May 17: Nashville Ryman Auditorium, TN

May 18: Memphis Minglewood Hall, TN

May 19: Dallas Gas Monkey Live, TX

May 20: Austin ACL Live, TX

Jun 09: Download Festival, UK

Jun 11: Bretigny Sur Orge Base Aerienne 217, France

Jun 18: Dessel Graspop, Belgium

