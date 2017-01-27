Mastodon release new single and announce album details

Yesterday we reported on Mastodon’s super-fancy 360º video and 45-second snippet of music, but they’ve blown all that teasing gubbins out of the water by releasing an actual song! Titled Sultan’s Curse, it is the opening track to Mastodon’s forthcoming seventh album Emperor Of Sand, due for release on March 31, via Reprise Records.

Speaking about the album title, drummer Brann Dailor says it’s like the grim reaper. “Sand represents time. If you or anyone you know has ever received a terminal diagnosis, the first thought is about time. Invariably, you ask, ‘How much time is left?’”

Bassist and vocalist Troy Sanders says the band have been reflecting on mortality lately and Emperor Of Sand ties into their entire discography so far.

“It’s 17 years in the making, but it’s also a direct reaction to the last two years,” he says. “We tend to draw inspiration from very real things in our lives.”

Mastodon are heading out on tour in support of the album this April. Dates can be found on the official website.

Emperor Of Sand is available to pre-order now from iTunes.

The A-Z Guide To Mastodon