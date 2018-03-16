Listen to new Kino track I Don’t Know Why

Kino have released a stream of their new track titled I Don’t Know Why.

It’s the latest song lifted from the band’s upcoming album Radio Voltaire, which will arrive on March 23 via InsideOut Music.

It Bites and Frost* vocalist and guitarist John Mitchell, Marillion bassist Pete Trewavas and Frost* drummer Craig Blundell, along with guest keyboardist John Beck from It Bites, previously revealed The Dead Club and Grey Shapes On Concrete Fields.

Trewavas says: “This is a kind of Jellyfish/Queen inspired song which I wrote just towards the end of the first Kino album sessions.

“It was just too late to be on the record but I remember playing it to John Mitchell while we were at his finishing off the Picture album. At the time I expected it to be on the second album, which never happened until all these years later.”

Radio Voltaire will be released on limited edition CD Digipak with bonus tracks, gatefold 180g double vinyl/CD and via digital platforms and is now available for pre-order.

Find the cover art and tracklist below.

Kino Radio Voltaire tracklist

Radio Voltaire The Dead Club Idlewild I Don’t Know Why I Won’t Break So Easily Any More Temple Tudor Out of Time Warmth Of The Sun Grey Shapes On Concrete Fields Keep The Faith The Silent Fighter Pilot

Bonus Tracks

Temple Tudor (Piano Mix) The Dead Club (Berlin Headquarter Mix) Keep The Faith (Orchestral Mix) The Kino Funfair

Kino return with their first album since 2005