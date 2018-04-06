Listen to new Breaking Benjamin track Save Yourself

Breaking Benjamin - Ember 1. Lyra

2. Feed The Wolf

3. Red Cold River

4. Tourniquet

5. Psycho

6. The Dark Of You

7. Down

8. Torn In Two

9. Blood

10. Save Yourself

11. Close Your Eyes

12. Vega

Breaking Benjamin have released a stream of their new single Save Yourself.

The song will feature on the US outfit’s forthcoming album Ember, which will launch next Friday (April 13) via Hollywood Records.

Earlier this year, the band launched the singles Red Cold River and Blood.

Frontman Benjamin Burnley said: “People have always really liked the heavier side of the band. I think that's what they sort of gravitate towards. But we also make sure to explore our melodic and softer side too.

“We just tried to make it more extreme – the softer side on this album is really soft, and the heavy side is really heavy. We decided to give everybody what they want to the furthest degree.”

Breaking Benjamin will head out on a joint North American tour with Five Finger Death Punch this summer.

Breaking Benjamin and Five Finger Death Punch 2018 North American tour dates

Jul 16: Seattle White River Amphitheatre, WA

Jul 18: Spokane Arena, WA

Jul 20: Boise Taco Bell Arena, ID

Jul 21: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre, UT

Jul 24: San Francisco Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Jul 25: San Diego Mattress Firm Amphitheatre, CA

Jul 27: Irvine FivePoint Amphitheatre, CA

Jul 29: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM

Aug 01: Austin 360 Amphitheatre, TX

Aug 03: Houston The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Aug 04: Dallas Starplex Pavilion, TX

Aug 06: Southaven BankPlus Amphitheatre, MS

Aug 07: St Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Aug 09: Simpsonville Heritage Park Amphitheatre, SC

Aug 11: Tampa MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre, FL

Aug 12: Atlanta Verizon Amphitheatre, GA

Aug 14: Pittsburgh KeyBank Pavilion, PA

Aug 15: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Aug 17: Scranton The Pavilion at Montage Mountain, PA

Aug 18: Boston Xfinity Center, MA

Aug 20: Toronto Budweiser Stage, ON

Aug 22: Syracuse Lake view Amphitheatre, NY

Aug 24: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Aug 25: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Aug 28: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Aug 29: Chicago Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL

Aug 31: Indianapolis Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center, IN

Sep 01: Detroit DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Sep 03: Darien Center Darien Lake Amphitheatre, NY

Sep 06: Wantagh Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, NY

Sep 07: Hartford XFINITY Theatre, CT

Sep 09: Cleveland Blossom Music Center, OH