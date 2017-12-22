Korn’s Jonathan Davis to launch 2018 solo album

Korn frontman Jonathan Davis says his long-awaited solo album will arrive next year.

He’s already announced he’ll play sets at Prague Rocks and Firenze Rocks next summer – and reports further dates will follow.

Speaking on a Facebook Live stream, Davis says: “I’m finishing my record finally. I started it in 2008, so I guess it’ll be 10 years of work.

“It’s the Jonathan Davis And The SFA record, but JD SFA is no longer. Unfortunately, since Shane Gibson passed, that band’s done and it can’t be recreated. So this is Jonathan Davis right now.

“I’m really excited. I’ve been working on these songs for 10 years and it’s turned out amazing. So there will be a record coming out next year. I just shot videos for a couple of songs, and the tour will be next year.”

Last month, Korn were confirmed on the bill at next year’s Download Australia, which will take place at Melbourne’s Flemington Racecourse on March 24.

