Leprous release mournful new single Distant Bells

Leprous have released their new single Distant Bells - the latest material taken from the band’s upcoming studio album Pitfalls.

The song follows Below and Alleviate from the follow-up to 2017’s Malina, which will launch on October 25 through InsideOut Music.

Bassist Simen Børven says: “The instrumental part of Distant Bells is a compilation of my musical background. Influences from Nordic jazz and symphonic pop infuses the attempt of stretching an extremely simple idea, from almost nothing, to an explosion towards the ending of the song.

“To me, the composition is like an evolution from a single self-replicating cell into a complex sentient being.”

Frontman Einar Solberg adds: “It was both challenging and very refreshing to work on Distant Bells, as the main instrumental idea didn't come from me. It opened up new doors of creativity within myself and it was very exciting to do the melody and lyrics for this track.

“It's a very different Leprous track, and it turned out to be one of my personal favourites. Simen has a different musical background than myself, and our contradictions are probably what made this song shine so bright.”

Pitfalls was recorded at Ghostward Studios with producer David Castillo and mixed by Adam Noble. The cover art is a painting by Indonesian artist Elicia Edijanto.

Leprous will head out on tour in support of Pitfalls with The Ocean and Port Noir from November.

Leprous: Pitfalls

1. Below

2. I Lose Hope

3. Observe The Train

4. By My Throne

5. Alleviate

6. At The Bottom

7. Distant Bells

8. Foreigner

9. The Sky Is Red

Leprous 2019 European tour dates with The Ocean and Port Noir

Nov 01: Esch Rockhal, Luxembourg

Nov 02: Zwolle Hedon, Netherlands

Nov 03: Leiden Gebr. De Nobel, Netherlands

Nov 04: Berlin Kesselhaus, Germany

Nov 05: Cologne Kantine, Germany

Nov 06: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany

Nov 07: Antwerp Zappa, Belgium

Nov 08: London ULU, UK

Nov 09: Manchester Academy 2, UK

Nov 11: Zurich Plaza, Switzerland

Nov 12: Paris Cabaret Sauvage, France

Nov 13: Lyon CCO, France

Nov 14: Biarritz Atabal, France

Nov 15: Madrid Shoko, Spain

Nov 16: Barcelona Apolo, Spain

Nov 18: Parma Campus Music Industry Italy

Nov 19: Munich Freiheiz, Germany

Nov 20: Vienna Szene, Austria

Nov 21: Prague Palac Akropolis, Czech Republic

Nov 22: Dresden Beatpol, Germany

Nov 23: Wroclaw Pralnia, Poland

Nov 24: Hamburg Uebel & Gefahrlich, Germany

Nov 25: Copenhagen Lille Vega, Denmark

Nov 26: Gothenburg Pustervik, Sweden

Nov 27: Stockholm Fryshuset Klubben, Sweden