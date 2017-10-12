Listen to Mollie Marriott's Truth Is A Wolf, where 'old school meets modern'

Mollie Marriott has released a lyric video for her upcoming single Truth Is A Wolf, the title trick of her debut album. The album, which was originally slated for release in early 2016, has been repackaged for release on November 3.

Songwriter Gary Nicholson originally planned to offer Truth Is A Wolf to Bonnie Raitt or Susan Tedeschi, but once Marriott — daughter of Small Faces/Humble Pie singer Steve Marriott — heard the demo she knew the song should be hers. “It was played it to me when I was in Nashville,” she says. “I knew I had to have it, so begged Gary for a few days. It was one of those songs where I think, ‘Damn, I wish I wrote that.’ I love the lyrics as they are quite dark and poetic.

“Musically, it was obvious where we were going to go with it. I wanted the classic old school sound to match it but with a modern hit and I think we got that. The lyrics summed up the whole album to me so it made sense to call the album it. Ties it all in a bow.”

Truth Is A Wolf features Paul Weller on Hammond organ and guitar. Weller also appears on the album’s King Of Hearts.

“I’m really excited about the album,” says Marriott. “It features a lot of different styles and I think it really showcases my vocals. We have a lot of fun making the album and I hope people enjoy listening to it. I can’t wait to perform the songs when we tour with Bad Touch in the UK during November (dates below).

Truth Is A Wolf is released on November 3, and is available to pre-order now.

Mollie Marriott tour dates with Bad Touch

Nov 09: Corporation, Sheffield

Nov 10: Foxlowe Arts Centre, Leek

Nov 16: The Tunnels, Bristol

Nov 17: The Ruby Lounge, Manchester

Nov 18: The Cluny, Newcastle

Nov 19: Nottingham Bodega

Nov 23: Stereo, Glasgow

Nov 24: Brudenell, Leeds

Nov 25: The Empire, Coventry

Nov 26: O2 Academy, Islington

Dec 01: The Waterfront, Norwich

Dec 02: Talking Heads, Southampton

Tickets are on sale now.

Payin' Dues: Mollie Marriott