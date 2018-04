Steve Marriott’s third daughter is shaping up as the rock star progeny to beat. The blues informs her voice, but new album Truth Is A Wolf strays beyond it. There’s a haunted alt.rock slink to Broken, Fortunate Fate could be a great lost Pearl Jam song, Love Your Bones – an affecting salute to a dying friend – is a string-draped, music-box salute cut from the same cloth as Tori Amos.