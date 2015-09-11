Mollie Marriott launches A Million Miles single

Mollie Marriott, daughter of former Small Faces and Humble Pie singer/guitarist Steve Marriott and step-daughter to singer Joe Brown, has launched a video for A Million Miles. It’s taken from her debut album, Truth Is A Wolf.

Most recently spotted providing backing vocals at the Faces reunion show last weekend, Mollie also sang at the London tribute to her late father alongside Paul Weller, Zak Starkey & Deborah Bonham, and at The Royal Albert Hall as part of the Ronnie lane Memorial Concert. She has also sung with Oasis, Proud Mary, Jeff Beck, Dennis Locorriere (Dr Hook), Mark Knopfler, and Chas and Dave.

A Million Miles has a sun-dappled, Californian feel akin to Fleetwood Mac’s mellower moments. “The song means a lot to me because it’s inspired by a close friend’s struggle with commitment which I found beautifully tragic,” says Mollie. “There are certainly rockier elements to the album, but this track showcases the softer side.“

The single is out on October 23 on MITA Records, while Truth Is A Wolf will be released in early 2016.