Listen to Coil, single two from Converge’s forthcoming Bloodmoon: 1 album

Converge have released a second taste of their upcoming Bloodmoon: I album, the dramatic, six-minute-long, slowly-unfurling Coil.

Written by Converge in collaboration with Chelsea Wolfe, Ben Chisholm and Stephen Brodsky, Coil features the lyrics “It’s like a serpent coiled inside. It’s like the sun shone on serpent’s lies.”



Converge vocalist Jacob Bannon describes the track as “one of my favourite songs I’ve ever been a part of.”



“There is an infectious slow build that ends up becoming theatrical in tone,” he says. “Lyrically it was a true collaboration, with all of us expanding on each other’s ideas as they came to be. I believe Chelsea’s vocal was the starting point in that for this one. Kurt really pushed vocal harmonies to a new level as well. Encouraging many of Steve’s ideas while we were in the studio tracking together. This one really has every one of us firing on all cylinders creatively.”

Wolfe and Converge first initiated a collaboration in 2016, following a successful performance at Roadburn festival in The Netherlands, where they performed reconstructed Converge songs under the name Blood Moon. It would take several years before the seven musicians' schedules would coincide to allow an official collaboration, but in late 2019, they begun working together at Converge guitarist Kurt Ballou’s God City Studio in Salem, Massachusetts.



Bloodmoon: I is scheduled for CD/digital release on November 19 via Epitaph Records and in vinyl formats on June 24 2022 via Deathwish.